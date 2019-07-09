Portions of Eisenhauer Road to close Wednesday through Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A stretch of Eisenhauer Road on the city's Northeast Side will be closed in both directions from Wednesday through Friday.

According to San Antonio Transportation & Capital Improvements officials, the closure is needed to make improvements to a railroad crossing that will make the railroad tracks and road smoother for vehicles.

Traffic will be rerouted to Elkhorn Drive via Lanark Drive and Glendora Avenue, TCI officials said.

Signs have been posted in the area to alert residents and motorists about the closure and detours.

The construction is expected to be completed on or before Friday, TCI officials said.

The construction is part of an ongoing citywide improvements project that began in October 2017. It is part of a joint partnership that includes TCI and Union Pacific Railroad Corporation to fix crossings within the city limits.

