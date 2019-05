SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. 281 SB to Loop 1604 WB ramp in south San Antonio will be closed for construction from Thursday until June 7.

The ramp will be closed 24 hours a day.

Traffic on U.S. 281 SB will need to use Loop 1604 EB to access Loop 1604 WB.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.