Road construction forcing lane closures near Thousand Oaks and I-35

SAN ANTONIO - Phase 2 of a construction project at a railroad crossing near Thousand Oaks and Interstate 35 will begin Tuesday and force some lane closures in the area.

The closures will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 8:30 a.m. each day and ending at 4 p.m.

According to a press release, motorists will still be able to travel through the area while construction is underway and uniformed officers will be on duty to help direct traffic.

The press release said the construction is part of an ongoing railroad crossing maintenance partnership between Union Pacific Railroad Corp. and the city of San Antonio’s Transportation & Capital Improvements department.

