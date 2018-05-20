18-wheeler rolls over, causes shutdown of part of 410

SAN ANTONIO - Police closed the northbound lanes of Loop 410 near I-37 after an 18-wheeler flipped over Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department momentarily allowed traffic to go around the overturned big rig, but shut down all northbound lanes to turn the 18-wheeler over.

Police said the driver was traveling north in the far right lane of Loop 410 when he attempted to pass a car in front of him and lost control.

Officers said the big rig fishtailed, hit a retaining barrier and flipped onto its side.

The impact of the rollover sent mud flying into the southbound lanes, breaking the window of a car.

Authorities said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.