Rollover crash in South Bexar County sends 3 to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A 48-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash in South Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on Interstate 37 South, not far from Mathis Road.

Authorities said the the woman was taken to University Hospital and the man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for their injuries.

A second passenger was also injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital as well with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time, the reason the driver lost control remains unclear. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

