Rollover crash that sends truck into ditch was due to fog, deputies say

Incident occurred Tuesday at intersection of Hwy 16, Hwy 211

By Katrina Webber - Crime Fighters Reporter, Ben Spicer - Web Producer, Tim Stewart - Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO - Fog played a role in a rollover vehicle crash that sent a pickup truck into a ditch in far Northwest Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 211, which is not far from Bandera Road out past Helotes.

According to deputies, the pickup truck was southbound on Highway 16 when it was hit by a vehicle heading east on Highway 211.

Deputies said the pickup that was hit rolled into the ditch. The person in the other vehicle that went through the intersection was not hurt in the collision.

At this time, the condition of the driver of the rolled vehicle is not currently known. Their name and age was not released.

The deputy said that driver was not able to see the traffic lights because of the dense fog.

