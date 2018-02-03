Voice your opinion: 48 transportation projects compete for $150M in funding

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization wants your input!

The AAMPO will hold four public meetings for residents to share their thoughts on 48 proposed transportation projects competing for $150 million in federal funding in our region.

The infographic below details those meetings and offers more information. (Click here if you can not see the infographic)

All 48 project descriptions are listed below. (Click here for a link.)



AAMPO Project Descriptions by RJ Marquez on Scribd

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.