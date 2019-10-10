SAPD: Car catches fire after driving over mattress

SAN ANTONIO - A car caught fire after a driver ran over a mattress on the city's Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on the access road of I-10 near Northwest Parkway.

According to police, drivers had reported seeing the mattress on the road, but before police could get there another driver ran over the mattress.

The mattress caught fire, which then ignited the car, police said.

Authorities say everyone inside the car did make it out of the vehicle. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.