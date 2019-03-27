SAPD: Driver crashes car into NW Side building, says vehicle cut him off

SAN ANTONIO - A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a Northwest Side business overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 8600 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Hamilton Wolfe Road.

According to police, the driver said someone cut him off, sending him off the road and down a hill into a strip mall, just before crashing through the wall of a WellMed office.

The driver of the car was not intoxicated or hurt, police said. Authorities, however, said they do not have any information on the vehicle that cut him off.

Officers are now waiting until the owner of the business arrives to discuss the giant hole left by the vehicle.

The name and age of the driver involved in the crash were not released. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

