SAPD: Driver crashes vehicle into corner store; no one hurt

SAN ANTONIO - A driver avoided serious injury after she crashed her vehicle into a corner store late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 120 block of South Acme Road, not far from West Commerce Street.

According to police, the driver, a woman in her 60s, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and slammed into the store.

Police said neither the driver, nor the customers or employees inside, were hurt.

The woman was found not to be intoxicated, police said.

