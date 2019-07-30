SAPD: Driver crashes vehicle into parked car, restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is being tested on suspicion of DWI after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car and a restaurant early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 9200 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Datapoint Drive and I-10 on the Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver first hit the vehicle and then hit the El Gallito De Jalisco restaurant, damaging the parked car's window and causing some structure damage to the building.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.