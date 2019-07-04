SAPD: Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-37

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is dead after he was struck by several vehicles while walking along a highway late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on I-37 southbound between Fair Avenue and South New Braunfels Avenue on the city's Southeast Side.

According to police, the man was struck by multiple vehicles, but only one of the drivers pulled over to attempt to help.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS crews all answered the call. The man who was hit, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man's name and age have not been released pending notification to next of kin.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.