SAPD: Man experiences medical episode, crashes truck into apartment building

SAN ANTONIO - A local man crashed his pickup truck into a small apartment building after he experienced a medical episode while driving, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the 500 block of West Drexel Avenue, near South Presa Street and Interstate 37.

According to police, the man apparently lost consciousness and the truck jumped a curb and went through three yards before crashing into the apartment building.

Police said no one was hurt, but that the driver complained about cramps in his legs. He told officers he didn't know how he got there.

Authorities said they do not think alcohol was involved in the crash and that the incident was likely caused by a medical episode.

According to a woman who lives in the building, some passersby helped the man get out of the smoking truck.

The truck did cause slight damage to the outside of the building, but the woman who lives in the apartment said nothing inside was damaged.

There were no reports of injuries.

