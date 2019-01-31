Traffic

SAPD: Man pulls out of Whataburger drive-thru, crashes truck into building

Incident occurred just after midnight in 14000 block of Nacogdoches Rd

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer, Max Massey - Video Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man crashed his vehicle into a building on the city's Northeast Side overnight.

The incident was reported just after midnight in the 14000 block of Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, a man in his 50s had pulled out of a Whataburger drive-thru and then crashed his Toyota Tundra into a Security Service Federal Credit Union located in the same parking lot.

Police said the man is being evaluated for a DWI.  He was taken to Northeast Methodist Hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

At this time a damage estimate to the bank is not currently known. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

