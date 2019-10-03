SAPD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after crashing on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the main lanes of Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the man in his 30s for an unknown reason lost control of his vehicle and fell.

Police said the motorcyclist was found not to be intoxicated. He did experience road rash as a result of the crash.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

