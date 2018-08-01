SAPD officer injured during chain-reaction crash on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer who was sitting in his patrol vehicle Wednesday morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a chain-reaction crash on the city's Northwest Side.

"He's doing OK," Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a police spokeswoman, said about the injured officer, who along with another officer, had pulled over a vehicle at Interstate 10 West between Huebner and De Zavala roads. A driver approaching the scene apparently didn't slow down in time for the traffic backup, causing the chain-reaction crash.

One of the vehicles crashed into the cruiser, injuring the officer, Ramos said.

The other officer who was outside the police cruiser speaking with a driver was shaken up, but wasn't injured, Ramos said.

She said the crash is a reminder for motorists to always be aware of traffic conditions, especially when police and other first responders are conducting official business.

"We encourage people to slow down and see what's going on in front of you," Ramos said.

