SAPD officer injured in crash with SUV

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was taken to an area hospital following an overnight crash with a sport utility vehicle.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. near Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street, just northwest of downtown.

According to police, the officer was T-boned by the SUV as it exited a 7-Eleven convenience store parking lot.

The unidentified male officer was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with both head and back injuries. The driver of the SUV was checked out at the scene.

Police said the wet roads and heavy rain played a factor in the collision. Their investigation is ongoing.

