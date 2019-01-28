SAPD officer gets pinned in 2-vehicle crash, driver of other car in custody

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer had to be helped out of their vehicle by emergency crews after they became pinned in a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of East Southcross and Mission Road on the city's South Side.

According to police, it was a woman in her 40s who crashed her vehicle into the police cruiser.

Authorities said firefighters had to pry open the door to get the officer out. The officer was checked at the scene by EMS crews and is expected to be OK.

Police said the unidentified woman was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. She was not hurt in the crash.

