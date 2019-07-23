SAPD: Pair on motorcycle injured in NE Side hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman riding a motorcycle were both taken to an area hospital after they were hit by a station wagon, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Gawain Drive, not far from Ray Bon Drive and Midcrown Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, were riding together when they were struck by the station wagon. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot following the crash, police said.

Both the man and woman were taken to University Hospital for their injuries. Their names were not disclosed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the emergency call.

When located, the driver of the vehicle may face a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

