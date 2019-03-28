SAPD: Passenger hospitalized, driver detained after vehicle crashes into pole

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a driver has been detained following a vehicle crash on the city's Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on West Hausman Road near University Heights Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, a witness saw the vehicle straddling the median between the eastbound lane and the turning lane just before the vehicle crashed into a pole.

The passenger inside the vehicle was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. Her name and age are not currently known. The unidentified driver was detained by police, investigators said.

Authorities say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

