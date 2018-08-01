SAPD patrol car hit along I-10, sending officer to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A chain-reaction crash during a traffic stop along a busy stretch of Interstate 10 on Wednesday sent one San Antonio police officer to the hospital.

Two officers in a patrol unit stopped a driver for a traffic violation on I-10 between De Zavala and Huebner Road, where one officer got out of the patrol unit to speak to the driver in violation while the other officer remained inside the unit to check the driver's license plate.

"There was a white vehicle that suddenly stopped when he saw traffic slowing down," said police spokeswoman, Sgt. Michelle Ramos. "That vehicle tried to avoid the vehicle in front of him, swerved over to the left lane, which caused a chain reaction."

Another car caught up in the chain-reaction crash hit the patrol unit, injuring the officer inside the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 5-year-old child who was in another vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Earlier in the day, Police Chief William McManus joined city leaders outside of Public Safety Headquarters downtown to announce a partnership in the city's Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities on San Antonio streets by promoting vehicular and pedestrian safety. District 5 City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales spearheaded the effort, which started in 2015.

"As police officers, we see destruction and carnage on our roads every day," McManus said.

On average, 162 people die on San Antonio streets every year.

But according to the city's Transportation and Capital Improvements department, traffic-related deaths are up 10 percent so far this year.

"Distracted driving, being in a hurry, speeding, they all contribute to that danger factor," McManus said.

As part of the Vision Zero partnership, SAPD officers will begin keeping more detailed traffic reports to help city staff identify traffic patterns and make changes to problem areas that pose a danger.

"We encourage people to slow down, see what's going on in front of you," Ramos said.

Police officials remind drivers to slow down and merge into another lane, if possible, when an officer or other driver are parked on the side of the road.

