SAPD: Woman detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing into building recently hit

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is in police custody after she drove her vehicle into an apartment building that had been recently hit by other vehicles early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at The Fredd Apartments & Townhomes, located in the 9100 block of Dartbrook Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the woman was driving a Toyota sedan and drove off the road and directly into the building.

Police said the woman was not injured in the crash but that she is now being detained on suspicion of DWI. Her name and age were not released.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

