SAPD: Woman fatally struck by van while crossing far West Side street

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is dead after she was struck by a van while crossing a far West Side street late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the 5600 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street from south to north when she was hit by a Chevrolet Astro van heading westbound.

Police said the driver of the van told them that the woman was wearing a hoodie and looking down at the street.

Authorities say the victim's purse was zipped closed and that they found a cellphone in the street.

The driver of the van called police, stayed at the scene and was found not to be intoxicated, police said.

The woman hit was taken by EMS to University Hospital where she died shortly after arrival. She had no ID in her possession.

No criminal charges are pending, police said.

