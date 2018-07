SAN ANTONIO - Some residents on the North Side may be without water as San Antonio Water System crews work to fix a water main break.

Water gushed up from the ground early Monday morning in the 15800 block of San Pedro Avenue.

The San Antonio Police Department said the water was seen spraying around 2 a.m. near the Highway 281 access road.

The cause of the break is under investigation and repairs will soon be underway.

