SAN ANTONIO - Several people were injured in a six-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in south Bexar County.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, said Lt. Brad Chambers, of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported around 9:35 a.m. on Highway 181 south near Elmendorf/La Vernia Road, Chambers said.

There was no immediate word on a cause.

