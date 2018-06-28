Skateboarder hospitalized with multiple fractures in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that sent a man to the hospital late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 13900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, located not far from Thousand Oaks on the city's North Side.

According to police, a man in his 20s was riding a skateboard and was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

The skateboarder was taken to University Hospital with multiple compound fractures to his lower extremities, police said.

Officers said there were no witnesses. A driver passing by found the victim in the street and blocked traffic, police said.

Police did not disclose the name of the victim.

If found, the driver likely faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid, police said.

