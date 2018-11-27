Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp to US 281 South to be closed for several weeks for construction

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for another closure on the North Side as part of the U.S. 281 expansion project, but expect this one to last until early next year.

Beginning Tuesday morning, the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp to U.S. 281 South will be closed.

Texas Department of Transportation crews will be building a realigned ramp and a new retaining wall and will perform drainage work in the area.

If you’re driving in the area, keep in mind that traffic may be heavier than usual for the next several weeks.

