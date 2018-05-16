South Side access road reopens following 18-wheeler accident

SAN ANTONIO - An access road on the city's South Side has reopened following an 18-wheeler accident overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on the access road of Interstate 35 southbound near Loop 410.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roads and jackknifed on the access road.

RELATED: Driver gets pinned in vehicle crash with 18-wheeler, police say

RELATED: Man rescued from rollover crash after landing in ditch

Police said no one was hurt in the accident. The access road however was closed for several hours as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Firefighters were called in after fuel started spilling and a battery started sparking, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.