Stolen weapons found inside stolen car after Northwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police officers responding to a car crash on the Northwest Side early Monday morning found much more than that.

Inside the vehicle, they said they found a shotgun, Taser weapon and what appeared to be a law enforcement officer’s belt.

The car crashed into a wall on the westbound access road of Interstate 10 near DeZavala Road.

When officers arrived around 4:30 a.m., they did not find anyone inside the car.

Witnesses told them a man and woman had run from the car toward the back side of a nearby shopping center.

Police searched the area with the help of a K-9 unit but did not find them.

They said the car itself also was stolen from somewhere outside the area.

Police say the weapons appear to have been stolen during a vehicle burglary.

They say the guns do not belong to anyone with SAPD, but may have been taken from someone with a different local law enforcement agency.

At one point, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol car showed up at the scene.

After consulting with SAPD officers briefly, two sheriff’s deputies got back into their vehicle and left.

It’s unclear what their department’s involvement in the case was.

