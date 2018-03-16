Suspected wrong-way driver killed in crash with concrete barrier identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man killed in a suspected wrong-way vehicle crash with a concrete barrier early Thursday morning.

Antonio Escobedo. 39, died after crashing his vehicle around 7:30 a.m. near both Loop 1604 and West Military Drive on the city's far West Side.

According to police, Escobedo was headed north in the southbound lanes of Loop 1604 West when he crashed into the concrete barrier. He died at the scene, police said.

The reason Escobedo was driving the wrong way is not currently known.

No one else was hurt.

