SUV crashes into rear of 18-wheeler on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - An SUV crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 on the city's South Side.

Police said the SUV was traveling south on the interstate around 1:30 p.m., when it approached stop-and-go traffic around Fischer Road and rear-ended the big rig.

The driver, a woman, was apparently going too fast and couldn't stop in time, police said.

She was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The main lanes of I-35 were closed while crews cleaned up the scene.

Traffic was backed up for about two miles.

