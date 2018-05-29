SUV crashes on top of two cars on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the city's East Side.

Police said an SUV was speeding on Gibbs Street around 3:30 p.m. when a dip in the road caused it to go airborne and land on top of two vehicles at North Polaris Street.

A woman in one of the cars was extricated from of the vehicle and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center as a precaution, police said.

The driver of the SUV was detained for possibly driving under the influence, police said.

