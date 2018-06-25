Teen driver without license crashes, rolls vehicle into telephone pole

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenagers, neither possessing a driver's license, have been taken to an area hospital after crashing a vehicle into another car and then rolling it into telephone pole overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Loop 410 near Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the 17-year-old and 14-year-old teens hit a Toyota on the highway just before driving off the road and going through a guardrail. The vehicle rolled and then crashed into a telephone pole, police said.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver walks away from crash uninjured, faces charges

RELATED: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with sedan

The driver of the Toyota hit ended up driving off the road but was not hurt, police said.

The two teens were taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.

Police did not disclose what charges the teens may face as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.