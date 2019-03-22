Tire blowout causes truck rollover on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two men escaped serious harm during a rollover vehicle accident on Loop 410 overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on Loop 410 near Exchange Parkway on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the two men were heading westbound on Loop 410 when one of their tires had a blowout. That's when, police said, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled the truck onto the main lanes of Loop 410.

Police said the driver had some scratches but there were no serious injuries to either person.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.