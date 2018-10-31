Tourist on scooter injured after being hit by truck

SAN ANTONIO - A tourist riding a rental scooter was struck by a vehicle downtown overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on North St. Mary's Street near College Street.

According to police, the man in his 30s was riding the scooter on the sidewalk and then made a right turn onto the street, going against traffic and was hit by a Toyota truck.

The unidentified tourist was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with an injury to his head.

The driver did stop to render aid, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.