TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler falls off highway near I-10 and Frio

SAN ANTONIO - Emergency crews are working near Interstate 10 and Frio after an 18-wheeler reportedly fell off the highway early Thursday morning.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear if the driver is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 11 units have answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

Major Accident-WB I-35 N at N Frio St- 18 wheeler rolled over the upper level down onto N Frio. pic.twitter.com/ukJGNSW3pe — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) November 7, 2019

A second major crash involving an 18-wheeler was also reported on I-35 near the Loop 410 exit.

Early reports indicate in that instance, the driver of the double-trailer for an unknown reason lost control and ended up blocking the West exit to Loop 410.

KSAT 12's Sarah Acosta reports the driver appeared to be heading north on I-35 when they ended up over the concrete barrier.

Police say to expect slowdowns or use an alternate route for both areas as emergency crew work.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Here's the latest regarding traffic issues in the San Antonio area:

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Below is a map of notable low water crossings in San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.