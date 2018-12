SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler overturned on the Finesilver Curve. The southbound and northbound lanes of IH-35 are currently closed. The crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Avoid the area if you can.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or how many cars were involved. The Finesilver Curve is an area known for 18-wheeler crashes.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we get new information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.