TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure on Stone Oak Parkway begins Monday night, will last 10 days

SAN ANTONIO - The next step in the U.S. 281 expansion project will be on Stone Oak Parkway. One left turn lane will be closed starting around 9 p.m. Monday.

People driving on U.S. 281 and turning onto Stone Oak Parkway will only have one left turn lane instead of two. It will be like that for the next 10 days.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said they hope to have the area back up to two lanes closer to Christmastime.

The right turn lanes from Stone Oak Parkway to U.S. 281 South will not be affected.

TxDOT said this has to be done in order to do another big traffic switch south of Stone Oak Parkway, which will happen in the beginning of next year.

The expansion project will add two freeway lanes each way, plus one HOV lane each way and will keep three existing lanes each way as frontage roads.

The project will cost about $190 million and is expected to wrap up in 2021.

