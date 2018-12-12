TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect some closures on De Zavala Road this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers going through some parts of De Zavala Road this weekend will need to find an alternate route to get around.

San Antonio’s Transportation and Capital Improvements department said parts of De Zavala Road will close starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed while crews replace tracks along the railroad crossing between Brandeis Street and Red Maple Road.

The construction is part of the De Zavala 2017 bond project, TCI said.

TCI said the $15.5-million road-widening project from I-10 to Lockhill Selma Road is designed to improve drainage and add curbs and sidewalks to the area for pedestrian safety.

The project is scheduled to be completed by February 2020.

TCI will have traffic officers redirecting commuters at the intersections of De Zavala Road at Lockhill Selma Road and De Zavala Road at Vance Jackson Road. A digital message board in the area will also warn motorists of the closure.

De Zavala Closure Map

