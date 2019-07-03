Traffic Alert: Major crash reported on NB Highway 281 at Bitters Road

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A major crash has been reported on northbound Highway 281 near Bitters Road, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. and involves an overturned vehicle. At this time, it is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Police said three lanes of the highway are presently closed as emergency crews work at the scene.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Traffic Alert! Overturned Vehicle - NB 281 at Bitters - Three Left Lanes Blocked pic.twitter.com/B3Uj80KDRF — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) July 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.