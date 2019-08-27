Traffic Alert: New exit from Loop 410 to Hwy 151 closed

SAN ANTONIO - The new exit from Loop 410 northbound to Highway 151 will be closed Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for crash cushion repair work, TxDOT said in a tweet.



Motorists are urged to use the Marbach Road exit during that time.

TRAFFIC/CLOSURE ALERT: The new exit from I-410 northbound to SH 151 will be closed starting this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon for crash cushion repair work. Please use the Marbach Road exit in the meantime. #trafficalert #satx #txdot pic.twitter.com/eXg3C0jC7m — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) August 27, 2019

