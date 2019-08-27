Traffic

Traffic Alert: New exit from Loop 410 to Hwy 151 closed

SAN ANTONIO - The new exit from Loop 410 northbound to Highway 151 will be closed Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for crash cushion repair work, TxDOT said in a tweet.
 
Motorists are urged to use the Marbach Road exit during that time.

