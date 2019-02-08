Traffic

Traffic Alert: Portion of S. St. Mary's to close this weekend

Union Pacific Railroad crews to conduct maintenance on railroad bridge

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO - A portion of South St. Mary's Street between West Carolina Street and Mission Road will be closed to all traffic this weekend.

The temporary lane closures will take place between between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad crews to conduct maintenance on a railroad bridge.

Possible alternate routes:

  • Northbound drivers turn left on Mission Road.
  • Turn right on Lone Star Boulevard.
  • Turn right on St. Flores Street. 
  • Turn right onto South Alamo Street to reconnect with South St. Mary's.
  • Southbound drivers turn left on Carolina Street.
  • Turn right on South Presa Street.
  • Turn right Steves Avenue.
  • Turn left onto Roosevelt to get around the construction zone.

The map below shows the alternate routes.

