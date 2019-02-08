Traffic Alert: Portion of S. St. Mary's to close this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - A portion of South St. Mary's Street between West Carolina Street and Mission Road will be closed to all traffic this weekend.

The temporary lane closures will take place between between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad crews to conduct maintenance on a railroad bridge.

Possible alternate routes:

Northbound drivers turn left on Mission Road.

Turn right on Lone Star Boulevard.

Turn right on St. Flores Street.

Turn right onto South Alamo Street to reconnect with South St. Mary's.

Southbound drivers turn left on Carolina Street.

Turn right on South Presa Street.

Turn right Steves Avenue.

Turn left onto Roosevelt to get around the construction zone.

The map below shows the alternate routes.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.