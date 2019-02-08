Traffic Alert: Portion of S. St. Mary's to close this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - A portion of South St. Mary's Street between West Carolina Street and Mission Road will be closed to all traffic this weekend.
The temporary lane closures will take place between between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad crews to conduct maintenance on a railroad bridge.
Possible alternate routes:
- Northbound drivers turn left on Mission Road.
- Turn right on Lone Star Boulevard.
- Turn right on St. Flores Street.
- Turn right onto South Alamo Street to reconnect with South St. Mary's.
- Southbound drivers turn left on Carolina Street.
- Turn right on South Presa Street.
- Turn right Steves Avenue.
- Turn left onto Roosevelt to get around the construction zone.
The map below shows the alternate routes.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.