SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to a hospital after a motorcycle crash on the Northwest Side.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on I-10 West at Callaghan Road.

Police said two people were on a motorcycle when it appears the driver rear-ended a car and crash.

Both people on the motorcycle were hurt and taken to University Hospital.

The person in the car was not hurt.

