1 killed, 2 injured in crash involving Bexar County constable

SAN ANTONIO - Updated Wednesday at 12:49 p.m.:

One of the victims injured in the crash has died.

The victim was identified as Floyd Hitzfeld, 86, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Original story:

A crash on the Northwest Side involving a Bexar County constable sent three people to a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash on Bandera Road between Eckhert and Huebner roads.

The airbag deployed in the constable's SUV. The other car's windshield was shattered.

Three people were taken to University Hospital. The extent of their injuries and what led up to this crash is still unclear.

