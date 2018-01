SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a minivan was ejected and critically injured Monday after his vehicle hit a curb on Wurzbach Parkway and rolled over.

Police said the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said the driver was traveling east on Wurzbach Parkway and hit the curb on Tool Yard.

The impact caused his van to roll over.

The driver was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in “very critical condition,” police said.

