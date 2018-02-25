Drunk driver faces manslaughter charges after motorcyclist killed

SAN ANTONIO - A pickup truck driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash just west of downtown.

The crash happened a little after 7 p.m. at the corner of South Laredo and South Brazos streets.

The motorcyclist, going westbound, was pinned under the pickup truck, which was turning into a gas station.

Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet and speed was a factor in the crash.

