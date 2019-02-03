Driver killed after running red light, T-boning big rig on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver is dead after running a red light and T-boning a tractor-trailer on the Northeast Side, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl and Rittiman roads just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was making a left turn at the intersection when the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and T-boned the big rig, police said.

The pickup got stuck under the tractor-trailer, and rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get the driver out, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt and will not face any charges.

