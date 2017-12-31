Driver runs away after crashing into South Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police spent part of their New Year’s Eve looking for a man who ran away after crashing into an apartment home on the city’s South Side.

The driver crashed into a building near the intersection of Chaucer Avenue and East Hutchins Place around 10:45 a.m.

Police said the driver did not stick around for them to arrive, leaving behind an older model Lexus SUV.

The impact of the collision left a large hole in the side of the building.

No one was inside the apartment and no one was injured, police said.

