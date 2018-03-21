Heavy traffic leads to train collision on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Heavy traffic led to a train collision on the Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Zarzamora Street and Interstate 35.

The drivers of a Dodge Durango and a Ford Explorer became stuck on train tracks as traffic backed up in the area.

A train hit the Durango, which then collided with the Explorer.

One of the people in the Durango was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK. The driver in the Explorer is also OK.

