Man, 32, killed in fiery crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man is dead after an early morning crash on the city's Northeast Side over the weekend.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of AT&T Center Parkway.

Police said the car had been heading northwest when it veered onto the median and hit a concrete column.

When the car was discovered, it was in flames. It doesn't appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

No one else was in the car.

